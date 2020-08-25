1/1
Sandra Gayle Moncevais
1963 - 2020
Sandra Gayle Moncevais, age 57, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born on February 15, 1963, in Alice, TX to Lorenzo H. Moncevais and Consuelo Vela Moncevais.

She was an Alice High School graduate where she was a proud member of the Alice High School Coyote Band and inductee of the National Honor Society. Sandra went on to pursue her education at Concordia Lutheran College where she received a BA in Business Administration; she continued her higher education at St. Edwards University in Austin where she earned her Masters of Arts and Criminal Justice degree. She continued her studies at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi and earned her MS in Science and Guidance Counseling.

Sandra enjoyed swimming, going to the beach, attending family gatherings, such as, weddings, and BBQ's, and loved to joining in and sing with Mariachis. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she attended school as a child and an avid Alice High School Coyote fan. Sandra was proud of her Catholic upbringing and never wavered from her Christian faith.

She enjoyed her career an as Alcohol, Drug, and Family/Marital Counselor. She looked forward to the holidays so that she could bake her fruit cakes, cookies, and baclava; but her most favorite pass time was shopping for clothes, jewelry, shoes and make-up.

Sandra was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rolando Rene Moncevais

Sandra is survived by her brother, Lorenzo Moncevais of Alice; step-sister, Merlinda Brady and nieces, Naida and Priscilla all of Long Beach CA; aunts, Simona "Mona" Canales of Alice, Emma Garcia of Houston, TX, Emilia Pappavasiliou of Galveston, TX, and Elva Vela Cantu of Houston, TX; and numerous aunts, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Mass and Christian Burial will be celebrated privately.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Memories & Condolences
