Sandra Jean  (Shelton) Neth
Sandra Jean (Shelton) Neth, age 74, of Falfurrias, Texas, passed away on October 10, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. 

Sandra was born February 8, 1946, in Premont, Texas. 

In 1965, she married "Johnny", John Frank Neth, whom she deeply loved. For many years she worked for Gus T. Canales Insurance. She was known for being an accomplished seamstress and making the best pies. She had two daughters she adored. She loved being known as Nani to her five grandchildren that she adored with all her heart. 

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Maxie Alden Shelton and Mrs. L.C. Wright; and her sister, Neva Lou Shelton.
 
She is survived her husband, Johnny Neth; daughters, Barbara Jean (Jason) Pilbin and Debra Jean (Case) Swaim; and grandchildren, Kensi Swaim, Kasey Swaim, Karah Swaim, Bryce Pilbin, and Jayke Pilbin; three sisters, Nancy Wendland, Elaine Shelton, and Maxine Shelton.

A graveside service will be held by Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice, Texas, on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be at Fraternal Cemetery, Alice, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Driscoll Children's Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary Service, 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TSX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
