Sandra Kay Etheridge
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Etheridge, age 69, joined her husband in heaven, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Alice, Texas on October 9, 1950 to Irvin and Velma Crisman.

She married the love of her life, Gary Alan Etheridge in 1970, and raised their three daughters in Kingsville, Texas. She volunteered at Kingsville ISD to be involved with her daughters. She also had a home daycare where she cared for many children and was a home provider for a special neighbor. She will be dearly missed by her sister, daughters, grandchildren, and great–grandchildren, nephews and niece and especially her favorites, you know who you are!

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 43 years, Gary Alan Etheridge, and two brothers, Kenneth and Thomas Crisman.

She is survived by her three children, Darla Etheridge of Kingsville; Shelly (Jeromie) Baugh of Clyde; Brenda (Nathan) Ballard of Kingsville; seven grandchildren, Hayley (Jacob) Eckert, Laura Baugh, Hunter Baugh, Emily Amador, Ryan Amador, Matthew Amador, and Kaylee Baugh; four great-grandchildren, Lillian Eckert, Katharine Eckert, Kannon Baugh, Leah Olinger; her sister, Shirley (James) Farek of Kingsville; and numerous nephews and niece.

Special thanks to Kimberly Kerl for her daughterly love for our mother and to the Kerl family for their love and support.

A memorial service will be held at …. On…. at Holmgreen Mortuary. Gravesite services will be held that same afternoon at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any chapter of Meals on Wheels.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved