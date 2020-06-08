Sandra Kay Etheridge, age 69, joined her husband in heaven, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Alice, Texas on October 9, 1950 to Irvin and Velma Crisman.
She married the love of her life, Gary Alan Etheridge in 1970, and raised their three daughters in Kingsville, Texas. She volunteered at Kingsville ISD to be involved with her daughters. She also had a home daycare where she cared for many children and was a home provider for a special neighbor. She will be dearly missed by her sister, daughters, grandchildren, and great–grandchildren, nephews and niece and especially her favorites, you know who you are!
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 43 years, Gary Alan Etheridge, and two brothers, Kenneth and Thomas Crisman.
She is survived by her three children, Darla Etheridge of Kingsville; Shelly (Jeromie) Baugh of Clyde; Brenda (Nathan) Ballard of Kingsville; seven grandchildren, Hayley (Jacob) Eckert, Laura Baugh, Hunter Baugh, Emily Amador, Ryan Amador, Matthew Amador, and Kaylee Baugh; four great-grandchildren, Lillian Eckert, Katharine Eckert, Kannon Baugh, Leah Olinger; her sister, Shirley (James) Farek of Kingsville; and numerous nephews and niece.
Special thanks to Kimberly Kerl for her daughterly love for our mother and to the Kerl family for their love and support.
A memorial service will be held at …. On…. at Holmgreen Mortuary. Gravesite services will be held that same afternoon at 2 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any chapter of Meals on Wheels.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 15, 2020.