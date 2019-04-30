|
Santos V. Araujo, age 90, passed away April 29, 2019 at her residence in Alice surrounded by her family. She was born in Roma, Texas to Donaciano B. Valadez and Domitila Garcia Valadez. Santos enjoyed quilting, cooking tamales and babysitting. Santos was known as "Wella" to all. She was the matriarch of her family and will always be remembered for her unconditional love for her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donaciano B. and Domitila G. Valadez; husband, Jose P. Araujo; son, Alfonso Araujo; grandson, Jose Luis "Joey" Rodriguez; brother, Homero Valadez Sr.; and sisters, Maria Azucena Valadez and Saturnina Valadez.
She is survived by her sons, Jose Antero Araujo (Mary) and Armando L. Araujo (Nivia) both of Alice; daughter, Mandy Rodriguez (Wally) of Alice; brother, Luis D. Valadez Sr. (Elda H.) of Alice; sister in law, Viola Perez Valadez; brothers in law, Guadalupe Buentello, Joe Brady; six grandchildren, Jose Antero Araujo Jr. (Gracie), Kayla D. Araujo, Nivia Araujo, Bernadette Araujo, Armando Omar Rodriguez and Lissa Rodriguez; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, Aniston and Drew Rodriguez; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12 till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary will be held May 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed be a funeral mass that same day. Burial to follow at La Bandera Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2019