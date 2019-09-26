|
Sara P. Lopez, age 91, passed away September 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1928 in Alfred, Texas to Juan and Maria Parra. She was the last family member of her "Parra" siblings. She enjoyed making hand-made quilts and gardening and would often see Sara cleaning her yard. She loved baking empanadas and making tortillas, selling them to nursing homes and banks. Sara will forever be remembered for her unconditional love for her family and spending quality time with all her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Parra; husband, Decidoro Lopez; sons, Mario Lopez and Jimmy Joe Lopez; daughters, Magdalena L. Reyes and Melba I. Lopez; grandson, Eloy Reyes; and nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Decidoro Lopez Jr. (the late Theresa) and Fernando "Fiddie" Lopez (Yvonne) both of Alice, Texas; two daughters, Maria Lopez Marks (James) and Martha Lopez both of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter in law, Carmela Lopez; 18 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Orange Grove Pro-Union Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Demetrik Richardson, Rodney Patlan, Nathaniel Henderson, David Silva Jr., Salvador Hernandez III, Adrian Copian, Decidoro Lopez Jr, and Nicolas Lopez.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019