Sara Perez
1937 - 2020
Sara Perez aged 83, went to be with the Lord October 16, 2020. Sara was born on January 31, 1937 in San Diego, Tx. She and Pablo Perez married in 1952 and together they raised a family of 6 children- three sons and three daughters. A devout christian, Sara enjoyed Sunday morning church services and fellowship with her women's bible study class. She loved her family dearly and was happiest when surrounded by loved ones. The matriarch of the family, she often looked up a storm and was known for her delicious "arroz con pollo" and fresh homemade tortillas. Sara was preceded in death by her parents Margarito and Masiana Prezas, her sister Idalia Ruiz, grandson J.J. Perez, and great-granddaughter Justeen Trevino.
Survivors:
Husband: Pablo Perez
2 brothers: Bilsen Prezas, Ademar Prezas
3 Sons: Oscar Perez (Patsy), Omero Perez, Omar Perez (Adriana)
3 Daughters: Olga Walker (Alvin), Odilia Perez, Elma Cadena (Wayne)
19 Grandchildren, 25 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 10AM until 12 noon with a Funeral beginning at 12 noon in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Alice, Tx.
Burial will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery in Alice, Tx.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 21, 2020
This is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to her husband Pablito and all her family. I loved seeing them at El Charro on Sunday mornings. My prayers are with you. Rest In Peace Sarita.
Gabriela Paiz
Neighbor
