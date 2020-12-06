1/1
Sergio Domingo Rodriguez
1983 - 2020
Sergio Domingo Rodriguez, 37, gained his wings and returned to his Heavenly Father on December 2, 2020. His love and devotion to family and his firm belief in God supported him and gave him peace throughout his life.

Sergio was born to Thelma Rodriguez and Mark Mandel in Alice, TX on January 4, 1983. He was a kind and loving soul, always quick to laugh and smile, and prided himself on being a source of comfort and support to all who were in need.

Sergio was a sportsman at heart. He was an all-star baseball and football player in high school, a former boy scout, and an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. He loved being with family, firing up the BBQ pit, immersing himself in his faith, and, above all else, he loved and adored his daughter, Kirsten Lynn. 
Sergio was blessed with a large and loving family and would never be far from a loving embrace, a tender kiss, or kind words from one of his many relatives.

He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate that he has found peace with his savior, Jesus Christ, and his adored Wela in the Kingdom of Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Domingo and Elida Rodriguez; aunts, Dominga Bowen and Aminta Lazo; uncles, Herman Chapa, Willie Stallings, Victor P. Gonzalez, and Alan and James Mandel; and cousin, Ricardo Chapa.

Sergio is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Lynn Rodriguez; mother, Thelma Rodriguez; father, Mark Mandel; paternal grandparents, Connie and Alfred Mandel; sisters, Anna Lisa (Ricardo Esparza), Jennifer Hughes, Marissa (Manny) Maldonado, Marlene, Mariah, Marla Mandel, and Markie Mandel (Jose Trevino); nephew, Phenix Leonel Esparza; aunts, Maria Elida Chapa, Maria Luisa Gonzalez, Cristela Stallings, Anselma Rodriguez, and Velma (Raul) Longoria; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends (all special to him).

Honoring Sergio as pallbearers will be Rolando Chapa, Jesus Gonzalez, Victor Gonzalez Jr., Raul Longoria Jr., Juan Escamilla, and R G Herrera. Honorary pallbearers will be Selina Stephens and Anna Lisa Rodriguez Esparza.

The family will receive condolences on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St.; with a rosary to be recited at 11:30 am. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home at 1:00 pm to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at Old Collins Cemetery.

Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.

Condolences for the family of Sergio Domingo Rodriguez, may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home-Alice
DEC
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home-Alice
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Memories & Condolences
December 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My CONDOLENCES to the family ,,louie vela sends his condolences also R.I.P SERGIO
Vangie vela
Friend
