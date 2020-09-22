Sergio Leonel "Leo" Serrata of Alice, Texas passed away Sunday September 20, 2020. He was born May 15, 1936 in Brownsville, Texas. Leo was well known in Alice for his dedication and years of service as a car salesman at Yates Ford and Bowden Ford of Alice, Texas. He enjoyed watching and supporting Texas teams including the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and of course the Alice Coyotes. He was called "El Coyote" by his brothers and sisters. His passion for raising show quality German Shepherds was well-known throughout South Texas. But most importantly he was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a member of a prayer group for many years.



He is preceded in death by his parents Arturo and Herlinda Serrata, his four brothers Arturo Jr., Arnold, Hector, Arnulfo and two sisters Rachel Newell and Esperanza Guerra. He has two surviving sisters Alicia Gorena and Esther Sanchez.



He is also survived by his wife of sixty-two years of marriage Cesaria Serrata, and his five children: Leo (Johnnie) Serrata Jr. Arnold((Leah) Serrata, Liza (Noel) Estrada, Noe (Elvia) Serrata and Lourdes (Danny) Saenz. His grandchildren Arnold Jr. and Steven Serrata, Matthew and Andrew Martinez, Daniel, Audrey, Daniella Saenz, Eric Pena and Noel Estrada Jr. and Matthew Estrada. His Great grandchildren Arnold III, Araceli, Aaron and Clara Jo Serrata, Raegon and Brennan Pena and Sadie, Ethan and Emmy Estrada.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home and A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Arnold Serrata, Steven Serrata, Matthew Martinez, Andrew Martinez, Daniel Saenz and Eric Pena. The family would like to thank his caregivers at Premier Nursing Home for taking care of him.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

