Servando C. Lopez, long time Alice resident, died on October 11, 2019, after a long illness. He had been living in San Antonio for the last 8 years. Mr. Lopez was 94.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Candida Lopez; brothers, Fernando, Armando and Alfonso Lopez.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Hilda Gomez Lopez; his daughter, Glenda (Roberto) Martinez of San Antonio, Texas; a son, Adrian (Teresa) Lopez of Alice, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Mr. Lopez was a WWII Veteran serving with the US Army, 29th Division. He earned a Bronze Arrowhead as he landed on Normandy on D-Day. He was awarded The Silver Star, 2 Purple Hearts, 4 Bronze Battle Stars, and numerous unit medals. From the French Government, he received induction into the French Legion of Honor and medal commemorating that honor.
Returning from the war, he began his work career with C.R. Anthony as a retail clerk and ended that job as a store manager in Raymondville, Texas. He returned to Alice and opened a convenience store on S. Cameron Street and later accepted a job as a retail clerk at Stickler's Men Shop. He became a co-owner until his retirement.
Mr. Lopez started his community service work in Raymondville, Texas. He involved himself with the local , Jaycees and Lions Club. He was the first Hispanic to receive membership in the Lions Club and was the first Hispanic to serve as president. While still in Raymondville, he was instrumental in developing the Jaycees. He began his work with the . When he returned to Alice, he continued to be active in the Alice Chamber of Commerce and an Alice Ambassador. In 1977, he was awarded the Citizen of the Year. The following year, he was recognized as the Ambassador of the Year. He worked on getting the Alice Evening Lions Club reinstated and the organization thrived and is still an active organization. As a member of the , he helped develop membership. He held several officer positions. As a commander and quartermaster, he earned district, state, and national honors each year he held any position. The organization he took most pride in is an organization he founded and served as Commander for 16 years – The United Veteran's Burial Association. With only a few donations, an idea, and some fellow vets, an organization was born that would honor vets with the burial they deserved. As they did what they did, people took notice. They worked and kept developing the ritual and have been praised by active duty soldiers that are sometimes sent by the military for active duty soldier's funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Veterans Burial Association or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 3 p.m. till 5 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel and a holy rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United Veteran's Burial Association.
