Roberson's Funeral Home
98 W Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-1660
Shari Lee Blair Windish

Shari Lee Blair Windish Obituary
Shari Lee Blair Windish peacefully went to be with our Lord, May 4,2019 while surrounded by her family. She valiantly fought a long battle with cancer.

Shari was born in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and was raised in Alice Texas, where she would graduate high school before venturing out in the world. She was a successful business woman and was dubbed the "5 foot Prez" by most of her colleagues. She loved life. She traveled and made many friends. She lived a wonderful young life of 55 years before being called home.

She is preceded in death by both her maternal grandparents: Grover/Cora Helms and paternal grandparents, Faye/Ruby Blair

She leaves behind her parents Jim and Juanita Blair of Alice Texas, 2 Sons, Justin Blair (Alice) and Kirk Clemons (Carrollton). Three Sisters, Darla (Chuck) Adams of Buda Texas, Deborah Holt Of Houston, Tina (Kenn) Bechthold of Corpus Christi and a younger brother.

Jimmy (Elizabeth) of Alice. Many many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that loved her very very much. Along with Aunts and Uncles, cousins and friends all over the world.

Visitation will begin on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9AM until 10:45AM at the West Main Baptist Church in Alice, Texas Funeral Services are scheduled that same day at 11AM with Bro Wade Rush officiating. Private Burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: robersonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 7 to May 14, 2019
