Sharon N. Gonzalez
FLORESVILLE, TX - Sharon N. Gonzalez 47 years of age passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in a San Antonio Hospital after a short illness. Sharon graduated from Angleton High School in 1991 and attended the University of Texas for a few years. She was a talented and gifted Artist and an exceptionally distinguished journalism writer. She was a Housewife, a loving, sweet, strong, and beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Sharon is survived by her husband Alex Gonzalez, three sons, Ian Thomas, Reagan Thomas, and Andrew Gonzalez, daughter, Gisele Gonzalez, parents, Jerry and Mary Jo Janak, father and mother in law, Noe and Vangie Gonzalez, two brothers, David (Deborah) Janak, and Rick (Angie) Janak, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers, David Janak,Rick Janak, Ian Thomas, Reagan Thomas, Tommy Janak, and Noe Gonzalez Jr. Visitation will begin on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home-1016 E. Gravis St. San Diego, Texas 78384. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church 401 S. Victoria St. and burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery #2. Due to Covid-19 pandemic we will follow all CDC and Government guidelines. We ask to please wear a mask and social distance at the Funeral Home and Church. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.mauropgarcia.com.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
OCT
10
Rosary
09:30 AM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis De Paula Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
