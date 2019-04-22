Home

Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
Sharry Marjorie "(Kelly)" Reynolds


Sharry Marjorie "(Kelly)" Reynolds Obituary
ORANGE GROVE - Sharry Marjorie (Kelly) Reynolds passed away on April 16, 2019 at River Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Calallen, Texas. She was born on July 6, 1926 in Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada. The deceased served in the Canada Women's Army Corps during World War II.

Mrs. Reynolds was predeceased by her mother, Marjorie Elsie ( Smythe) Kelly, father, Allan Victor Kelly, husband Charles George Reynolds, brothers John Stanley Kelly, Douglas Tynwald Kelly, Kenneth Howard-Gibbon Kelly, Robyn Juble Cormack Kelly and Allan Christian Kelly, and sister Phynoderee Fenella Smith. She was also predeceased by her children Hugh Kelly Reynolds, Charles Randolph Howard Reynolds, and Kelly Maureen Smith.

Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her children Robyn Annette Reynolds of Orange Grove, Texas, Morna Kathleen Erwin (Lee) of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Theresa Denise Turner of Washington state, sisters Mona Howe, Joan Cooks, brother Patrick Kelly, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. There will be a private burial for family in the Reynolds Family Cemetery on the Palo Ventana Ranch in Jim Wells County.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2019
