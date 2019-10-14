|
Silverio B. "Silver" Rodriguez, age 90, passed away October 11, 2019 in Alice surrounded by his family. He was born September 22, 1929 in San Diego, Texas to Primitivo and Otilia Rodriguez. Silver was loved by everyone he crossed paths with. He was a selfless, humble, kind, and loving, man. He had a joking personality and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. He was always positive and never complained. Silver worked for El Jardin for over 50 years. He was a floral designer and took pride in his designs which he personally delivered. He was a devout catholic and was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He served his community through volunteer work in various organizations. This was his calling as he was perfect for the job. He was surely God's servant in doing good will.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Primitivo and Otilia Rodriguez; wife, Herlinda P. Rodriguez; and sister, Gloria R. Navarro.
He is survived by two brothers, Primitivo B. Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas and Ruben B. Rodriguez (Terry) of Alice, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved and considered as his very own children. His family included Mr. and Mrs. George J. Walt and their children. He will be dearly missed by all that were blessed to know him.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Beto Barrera, Ruben Rodriguez, Raul Villalpando, Alexander Villalpando, Thomas Rodriguez, and Danny Montemayor.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019