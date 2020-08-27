Sofia F. Guerra, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 24, 2020 surrounded by her Family, in her home in Alice, Texas. She was born in Paras Nuevo Leon,Mexico on January 1, 1924, and she became a United States citizen. She was born to the late Juan, and Sofia Franco. She spent the last two years in Arlington, Texas with her family, then moved back to Alice, Texas, her final resting place. Sofia was a woman strong in faith, she loved attending the Pentecostal Church, and raising her hands as she prayed - Always reading her favorite book, The Bible. She was so proud to vote every election. She loved all her family with all her heart. She loved to sing, tell riddles, often told many stories or her late family, she was the only living sibling & the oldest of 7. Those stories, songs and riddles her family will treasure in our hearts forever. The Lord has taken "The Very Best".



She was also preceded in death by her late husband Margil T. Guerra.



She is survived by all eight of her children, Amelia (Mike) Rodriguez of Houston, Texas, Margil (Elma) Guerra of Corpus Christi, Texas, Clara (Enrique) Cuellar of Arlington, Texas, Ramiro (Maria) Guerra of Arlington, Texas, Corina Guerra of Alice, Texas, Rosario Guerrero of Arlington, Texas, Reynaldo (Martina) Guerra of Arlington, Texas, and America (Rodolfo) Gonzalez of Alice, Texas. Sofia is also survived by her 29 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:30 till 10:30 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Open Door Community Church, 1200 Seabreeze, in Alice, Texas. Burial to follow at Lara Cemetery in Alice, Texas.



Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services. Funeral will be livestreamed via our Facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

