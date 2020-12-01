1/1
Soila Gloria Vela
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Soila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Soila Gloria Vela, age 77, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born in Alice, TX on January 10, 1943 to Baldomero and Eliza Trevino Manrique, Sr.

Gloria enjoyed walking with her mall walking buddies and quilting blankets, which were generously donated to various charities. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Baldomero and Eliza T. Manrique, Sr, brother, Baldomero Manrique, Jr., and sister, Graciela Manrique.

Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Jose "Joe" Vela, children, Joe (Cindy) Vela III of Midlothian, TX, , Richard (Roxanne) Vela, of Corpus Christi, TX, Mike Vela of Austin, TX, and Margie (Jorge) Cano of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren, Richard Marc (Joanna) Vela, Julie Cano, Brianna Vela, Nicholas Vela, Vanessa Cano, Nicole Vela, and Mark Cano; brother, Alberto Manrique.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 12:30 PM followed by Funeral Liturgy at Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX. Christian Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
2061 E Main St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-6571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holmgreen Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved