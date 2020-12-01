Soila Gloria Vela, age 77, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born in Alice, TX on January 10, 1943 to Baldomero and Eliza Trevino Manrique, Sr.
Gloria enjoyed walking with her mall walking buddies and quilting blankets, which were generously donated to various charities. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.
She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Baldomero and Eliza T. Manrique, Sr, brother, Baldomero Manrique, Jr., and sister, Graciela Manrique.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Jose "Joe" Vela, children, Joe (Cindy) Vela III of Midlothian, TX, , Richard (Roxanne) Vela, of Corpus Christi, TX, Mike Vela of Austin, TX, and Margie (Jorge) Cano of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren, Richard Marc (Joanna) Vela, Julie Cano, Brianna Vela, Nicholas Vela, Vanessa Cano, Nicole Vela, and Mark Cano; brother, Alberto Manrique.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 12:30 PM followed by Funeral Liturgy at Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main St. Alice, TX. Christian Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.