Sonia E. Alaniz, who was born on April 24, 1938, passed away on March 24, 2020 after a long illness. She will be remembered, by all who knew her, as a loving, generous, compassionate woman, who was the heartbeat of every family and social get-together. A phenomenal chef, she was never happier than when she was in her kitchen hosting a jubilant assemblage of family and friends. She will be greatly missed by the many whose lives she touched.
Always a high-energy person, she loved to play tennis and became particularly passionate about Wimbledon. A devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, cousin, and friend, she took immense pride in the accomplishments of every family member and had a keen interest in ancestry and genealogical history. An avid reader, she never went anywhere without at least one book she was in the process of reading. Well-versed in current events, she possessed a keen interest in conservative politics and was an ardent patriot who loved her country ... a passion that emanated from having had all four of her brothers serve in the United States Armed Forces. She enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family, making it a point to be present during celebratory times or during times of hardship so as to offer her resolute support.
Sonia was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Mendez Alaniz and Eulalio Alaniz of Freer, Texas, her four brothers: Ernesto, Oscar, Arturo, and Eulalio "Al" Alaniz, Jr and nephews and niece Danny, Jason, and Brenda. She is survived by her son - the love of her life, E.D. (Bobby) Adami of Livingston, Texas, as well as her devoted sister, Elvia Stolzenburg and her husband Gail of Houston and numerous nephews and nieces: Trevor, Ernest, Jr., Glenda, Linda, Richard, Oscar, Jr., Fred "Butch", Cindy, Kelly, Kevin, Darell, Michael, Curtis, Donna, and Deborah as well as cherished cousins, great-nephews/nieces, too many to list and her best friend, Becky Thompson.
Sonia enriched the lives of all who knew her, and particularly possessed a special love of babies and children. She will be remembered with an abundance of love in as much as her boundless spirit --- her joy, her spunk, but more … her intrinsic compassion --- defined her very nature.
The family would like to thank Clark Glickman for his most professional and altruistic involvement in Sonia's welfare. As well, the family will be ever-grateful to Hugo Barahona, whose daily presence and largess of humanity never failed to bring her joy.
Because Sonia always considered Freer home, the family will celebrate a memorial service at a future date at Hahl Memorial Cemetery in Freer, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020