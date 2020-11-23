Stephanie Jade Barrera was called to the Lord on November 10, 2020 at the young age of 44. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 24, 1976 and raised in Premont, Texas. She attended Premont Primary School, Premont Elementary School, Premont Junior High, and graduated from Premont High School. Stephanie held many leadership positions in school, but her proudest moment during that time was knowing she achieved her goal as the Salutatorian of her class – Class of 1994.

After high school, Stephanie attended The University of Texas A&M in Kingsville receiving her Bachelors Degree in Psychology with a minor in Sociology in December 2001 graduating Summa Cum Laude. In May 2005, Stephanie received her Doctorate Degree of Jurisprudence from the University of Texas graduating Summa Cum Laude all while raising two children full time. Upon graduation, Stephanie began working at the Law Office of Rodriguez and Moretzsohn P.L.L.C. in Corpus Christi.

Stephanie was one of the biggest University of Texas Longhorn fans – Hook'Em Horns. Stephanie enjoyed spending time with her family, attending great adventures and travels with her children and many of her friends. She had a gorgeous smile. She was smart, selfless, always put others before her, and boy, did she love big. She touched many people's lives with her words of wisdom and her personality. Whether it was to be there and listen or to tell you like it was, Stephanie did not hold back on her words. Stephanie had a unique personality that was full of life, love, wit, and true sarcasm. She loved horses, the outdoors, listening to music and dancing.

Stephanie's greatest accomplishment was her children. She navigated life in a way that would portray her unconditional love for her four children, despite of what life handed her. She attended all activities her children were in and would cheer them on as their number #1 fan. Stephanie will be sorely missed by all who knew her and had the privilege of meeting her.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Horacio Simplicio Barrera; maternal grandparents, Alfredo and Estefana G. Salinas; paternal grandparents, Heberto Barrera Sr. and Hilda Barrera; special aunt, Linda Barrera; and special cousin, Riza Marie Fetty.

She is survived by her loving children, Arissa Jiana Falcon, Jose Tres Falcon, Horacio Jiancarlo Falcon, and Aaron Cruz Castellano all of Corpus Christi, Texas; her companion, David Lopez of Corpus Christi; her mother, Carmen Salinas Barrera (Alfonso Garcia) of Indiana; her father, Humberto "Hubert" Barrera of Premont; father of her children, Jay Falcon (Melissa Parker) of Alice; numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel; 1215 W. Front Street – Alice with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel in Alice. A memorial graveside service will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 am at The Premont Cemetery.

Masks are required upon entering all facilities and during all services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.



