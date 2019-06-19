|
|
Susana R. Olvera "Nana", born on August 10, 1930 in San Diego, TX, passed away on June 17, 2019 at the age of 88. She married Luis, her husband of 71 years, on November 26, 1947 and they had three children. Susana was a homemaker all her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She loved to cook, bake, and make her famous homemade tortillas for all her family members. Susana loved to collect angels and now is with them and our heavenly Lord. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Abel and Rumalda Ramirez; stepmother, Lorenza Ramirez; brother, Abel Ramirez, Jr.; sister Ana Maria Peña; son David R. Olvera; and two grandsons, Jesse Carrillo, Jr. and Marco A. Olvera.
Among those left to cherish Susana's memory are her loving husband, Luis Olvera, Sr.; daughter, Linda (Jesse) Carrillo; son, Luis (Belinda) Olvera, Jr.; sisters, Patsy Lopez and Francis Mallett; nine grandchildren, Danny (Sally) Carrillo, Gabriel (Roxie) Carrillo, Jason (Connie Garcia) Carrillo, Marivel Godines, Veronica (April Rodriguez) Olvera, Alexia Olvera, Gabriella Olvera; great grandchildren, Kassandra Carrillo, Danielle Carrillo, Daniel Carrillo, Jr., Alexandra Carrillo, Addison Carrillo, Ayla Olvera J. R. Bernal, Leanna Godines, Ricky Bernal, and John Godines; great-great-grandchildren, Luis R. Bernal III, Amor E. Bernal, Ezra Olvera, and Kaison J. Soliz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1:30 PM to St. Joseph Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Collins Cemetery.
Condolences for the family of Mrs. Olvera may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 19 to June 26, 2019