Suzy Jones


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzy Jones Obituary
Suzy Jones, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on February 24, 1947 in Alice, Texas, the only child of Nell Morgan Jones and Clift Jones. The family lived in Freer, Texas before moving to Alice so that Suzy could attend Mrs. Sage's kindergarten.

She graduated from William Adams High School in Alice, Texas, and graduated from college with a BA in business. She loved talking with family, life-long friends and high school classmates and enjoyed traveling.

Suzy was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Alice Cemetery in Alice, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.

Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 18 to June 25, 2019
