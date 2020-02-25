|
|
Sylivana Garza Gutierrez – 64 years of age passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side. She was born on January 10, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Baldemar and Ema Cantu Garza. Sylivana was a loving wife, mother, sister and Grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents, One sister Armida "Mimi" Garza, one granddaughter Miranda Medina, one brother in law Jose Armando Gutierrez and her mother in law Delma B. Gutierrez.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years of marriage Luis Rene "Rene" Gutierrez of Alice, Texas, two sons Javier (Vicky) Medina of Kyle, Texas, Luis Rene Gutierrez Jr. of Alice, Texas, five daughters Debra "Debbie" Medina of Alice, Texas, Adriana Perez and Anita Perez both of San Diego, Texas, Crystal Salinas of Alice, Texas and Christina Gutierrez of San Antonio, Texas, one brother Arturo Garza of Alice, Texas, one sister Isabel (Juan) Franco of Alice, Texas, her father in law Jessie Gutierrez of Austin, Texas and 16 Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday February 28, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 P.M. with visitation till 9:00 P.M. and services will conclude. Honoring her wishes cremation will follow
Rosas Funeral Home is Entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Mar. 2, 2020