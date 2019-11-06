|
Sylvia Ann (Gaitan) Garcia, loving wife, mother, and Gma, was born December 30th 1958 bravely and peacefully passed away November 5th 2019 succumbing to her battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Garcia, in a devoted marriage of 40 years residing in Alice, Texas involved in various church activities and support at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. She enjoyed hunting and ranching with her family, teaching her children different, fruitful ways of living off the land and surviving off the hunt. From killing the deer, skinning it, processing the meat, cooking it, to making candle stick holders out of the antlers, and she'd make you a blanket out of the skin if you really pushed her to.
Sylvia loved a good gathering amongst family and friends for no occasion whatsoever other than to enjoy the company, the breeze, and never letting a neighbor leave without a full stomach and happy heart. Her love for caring for every one of her family members was branched out to babysitting for numerous children for the past 22 years for several families with most of these kids becoming much more and a part of her family as her honorary children.
She is survived by her three kids, Robert (Christina) Garcia of San Antonio, Richard (Melanie) Garcia of Ben Bolt, and Elisa (Ovidio) Escamilla of Corpus Christi. Sylvia adored her four grandchildren the most: Cameryn, Alayna, Jax, and McKenzie. Her brothers and sisters, whom she was incredibly close with, include Norbert (Melba) Gaitan, Norma (Sergio) Benavides, Diana (Terry) Eubanks, Gilbert (Patricia) Gaitan, Humberto (Gracie) Gaitan, and Luciano Jr (Eva) Gaitan and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sylvia has reunited with her mother and father, Luciano & Frances Gaitan, preceding her death along with her maternal and paternal grandparents.
She will be remembered most for her incredible strength and good/hard work ethic. She remained stoic in response to any obstacle that she overcame with zero grievances. Sylvia only focused on the most positive, best outlook of every situation relying solely on her faith in Christ.
Active Pallbearers: Norberto Gaitan, Humberto Gaitan, Gilberto Gaitan, Luciano Gaitan Jr., Jax Matthew Garcia, Kenneth Benavides, Ruben Gaitan and Austin Gonzalez.
Honorary Pallbearers: Zackary Martinez and Olivia Gutierrez.
The family would like to thank every single person that visited her while in the rehab facility and hospital. A special bout of gratitude goes towards the very caring and wonderful professionals on the 3rd floor of Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area Hospital who did their absolute best to make her stay with them as comfortable as possible.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church on November 7, 2019 with a Rosary to be recited at 7 pm the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and interment will follow at the New Collins Cemetery in Alice, Texas. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes, Inc. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family can be left on our website www.mauropgarcia.com
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019