Sylvia Ann Garcia 64 years of age passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in a Corpus Christi Hospital. Sylvia was born on July 22, 1956 in Alice, Texas to Jose Alonzo and Delia Bazan Perez. She was a phlebotomist at the Alice hospital for many years and worked for home health agencies. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a heart of gold always helping others and putting others needs before her own. She was a people person and knew no stranger. Sylvia's life was to have her grandchildren by her side. Spending time with her grandbabies was her favorite pass time.



Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Vanessa Carbajal.



Survivors include her husband, of 44 years of marriage, Leroy Garcia Sr. of Alice, Texas; one son, Leroy (Tricia) Garcia of Alice, Texas and one daughter, Leann (Edward) Marin of Alice, Texas; one step son, Jesus A. Garcia; one brother, Jose Alonzo (Linda) Perez of Alice, Texas and two sisters, Odilia (Richard) Licea of Alice, Texas and Elenor (Albert) Lopez of San Diego, Texas. Other survivors include her pride and joy, her four grandchildren, Leroy Garcia III, Madisen Marin, Edward Marin Jr. and Lexy Garcia.



Family will receive friends and family at 11:00A.M. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary will be recited at 12:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm that afternoon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Alice Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers Jose Alonzo Perez III, Rene Canales, Jimmy Lugo, Jeron Adams, Mateo Villarreal, Jose Alonzo IV, Joe Henry Carbajal Jr. and Joe Henry Carbajal III.



ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

