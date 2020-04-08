|
|
Sylvia M. Bueno, age 91, passed away April 1, 2020 in Pennsylvania. She was born February 1, 1929 in San Diego, Texas to Juan and Ramona Molina. Sylvia enjoyed traveling with her daughter visiting family. She enjoyed listening to Tejano music and being around her family. She will forever be remembered for her loving character and the simple things like sitting on the porch eating her watermelon. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Ramona Molina; husband, Alejandro Bueno; children, Armando Bueno, Alejandro Bueno and Jose Francisco Bueno; 2 grandchildren, Sara Ann Bueno and Michael Bueno.
Sylvia is survived by two sons, Daniel Bueno (Janette) of Lake Dallas, TX and Alejandro Bueno Jr. of Waynesboro, PA; four daughters, Lydia Smith (Robert) of Conestoga, PA, Sylvia Gayman (Fred) of Waynesboro, PA, Norma Bean (Tim) of Springmills, West Virginia, and Hilda Bueno of Alice, TX; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Because of the circumstance with COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to have a public visitation. However, this will take place with the understanding that 10 people at a time be allowed to abide by the orders of the President of the United States, executive order from the Governor of Texas, CDC guidelines, and directive order from the Jim Wells County Judge and City of Alice Mayor.
Visitation will be held April 9, 2020 from 12 till 2 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to begin at 2 p.m. followed by a funeral that same day. Burial to follow at Old Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020