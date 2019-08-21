|
|
Telesforo "Chino" R. Arellano Jr. 78 years of age passed away Monday August 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 1, 1941 in Alice, Texas to Telesforo Arellano Sr. and Escolastica Ramirez Arellano. He was a retired construction worker. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lazara Rodriguez and Martina Gomez and one brother, Felix Arellano
Survivors include his wife of 46 years of marriage, Jesusa H. Arellano of Alice, Texas and nine children: Nina (Richard) Fabela of Alice, Texas, Sylvia (Domingo Lopez Jr.) Arellano of Falfurrias, Texas, Benny Arellano, Alejandro Arellano, Jesus Arellano all of Alice, Texas, Teresa Kessinger of Washington, Margarita (Johnny) Mata of Alice, Texas, Patricia Arellano of Austin, Texas and Telesforo Arellano, Texas. Other survivors include his siblings, Maria Silva, Escolastica (Luis) Silvas, Paula (Juan) Elizardo, Desidoro (Lydia) Arellano, Margarita (Maria Elena) Arellano, Rosalinda (Raymond) Castaneda and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. till 11:30 A.M. and cremation will follow. Keep family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019