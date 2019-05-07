|
Teofilo "Cuchan" Alaniz, Jr., born on July 18, 1932 in Orange Grove, TX, passed away on May 5, 2019 at the age of 86. He retired as a Foreman from the Jim Wells County Precinct #3 office. Teofilo was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Teofilo and Guadalupe Alaniz, Sr. and three granddaughters, Amy Puga, Rita Alegria, and Greta Moya.
Among those left to cherish Teofilo's memory are his loving wife, Alvida L. Alaniz; daughters, Gloria (Ysidoro) Garcia, Nivia Flores, Livia (Armando) Hernandez, Belinda (Raul) Alegria, Melba (Demetrio) Benavidez, Bertha Alaniz, and Selma (David) Perez; sons, Roel Alaniz, Rodolfo Alaniz, and Teofilo Alaniz, III; 18 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM to St. John of the Cross Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 PM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at Pro Union Cemetery in Orange Grove, TX.
Condolences for the family of Mr. Alaniz may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 7 to May 14, 2019