Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
Funeral service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
Burial
Following Services
San Diego Cemetery No2.
Teresa Diana Couling Obituary
Mrs. Teresa Diana Couling, 60 years old, known as Diana Couling was born July 16,1959 in Kingsville, Texas.
She was a strong servant of God, a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many people. She attended Coastal Bend College in Alice, Texas where she received her Associates Degree. Throughout her life she was a home healthcare worker but in most recent years was a stay at home wife. She was always helping others in anyway she possibly could. She volunteered all her time to her church, San Diego Family Worship Center. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many but she is no longer suffering and walking the streets of gold with her pastor, mother and sisters. Preceded in death by her parents Jose Maria Perales and Cristela Cantu Munguia. Her sisters Carmen Perales Aguillon, Graciela Perales Fenter and Mary Perales Adams. Survived by her husband Roberto Couling, her children Teresa Aguilera (Jesse), Roel Vasquez, Rene (Johanna) Couling, Roberto Couling Jr., Ronnie Couling, two brothers Carlos ( Alma) Perales, Ricky (Gracie) Perales, 8 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Rick Martinez. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery No2. Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 15 to May 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -