SAN JOSE COMMUNITY - Teresa G. Valadez, 98 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 28, 1921 to her parents, Francisco and Graciana Garcia- Rodriguez. She was formerly employed as a secretary for San Jose Community Center and retired as a secretary for Duval County Shop Pct. #2 where she worked until the age of 94 years. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, shopping and going to the beauty shop. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernesto Valadez, Sr.; her two grandsons, William H. Harris and Ernesto "TRA" Valadez III; her son-in-laws, Jim Ratcliff and Eduardo Soto.
Teresa is survived by her children, Olga (Edelmiro) Garcia of Alice, Texas; Maria Teresa (John) Hinojosa of Corpus Christi, Texas; Braulia (Mando) Valenzuela of Washington; Ernestina Soto of San Antonio, Texas; Rosario (Rene) Gaza of Corpus Christi, Texas; Ernesto (Esmeralda) Valadez Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas; Gloria Ratcliff of Houston, Texas; Evangelina (Harry) Johnson of San Jose Community, Texas; Daniel (Terri) Valadez of San Jose Community, Texas; Alicia (Ruben) Gutierrez of Alice, Texas; Victor (Gilda) Valadez of Florida; Renee (William ) Barton of San Jose Community, Texas; 25 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Santa Rosa De Lima Catholic Church in Benavides, Texas. Interment will follow at Lopez Cemetery in San Jose Community, Texas.
Pallbearers, Eddie Garcia, Gabriel Hinojosa, Eddie Soto, Robert Gaza, Michael Mann, and Daniel Valadez; honorary pallbearers, granddaughter, Rosann Barton-Mata; grandson, William "Will" Barton II; Commissioner Rene Perez ; and nephew, Ramon Garcia.
Special thanks to mom's caregiver, Maribel Renteria.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home, San Diego, Texas 361-279-3311.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.