Teresa T. Garcia, 59, passed away December 10, 2019. She was born July 1, 1960 in Alice, Texas to Jose Torres and Consuelo Perez Torres. She enjoyed listening to music and having family gatherings.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Consuelo Torres; husband, Juan Manuel Garcia Sr.; son, Mark Garcia and brother, Crecencio Torres.
Survivors include her sons, Juan Manuel Garcia Jr of San Diego, Texas and Matthew Steven Garcia (Leann Ortiz) of Orange Grove, Texas; grandson she raised as a son, Matthew Steven Garcia Jr. of Orange Grove, Texas; daughter in law, Mary Jo Ramirez of San Diego, Texas; brother, Jose (Gloria) Torres, Jr of Palito Blanco, Texas; sisters, Esther Posada of Mathis, Texas, Oralia Gonzalez of Alice, Consuelo (Eloy) Lopez of Alice, Texas; sister in law, Irene Vela Torres of Alice, Texas. Other survivors include grandchildren Elysabeth Garcia of San Diego and Devin Mikael Ortiz of Orange Grove; step grandchildren, Jaylen Hidock and Jordyn Hidock.
Visitation will begin Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Prayer Service beginning at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019