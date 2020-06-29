Teresita S. Garza, age 71, passed away June 29, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born October 15, 1948 in Sarita, Texas to Porfirio and Maria Nieves Salas. Teresita will forever be known for her unconditional love for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Porfirio and Maria Nieves Salas; husband, Adan Garza Jr.; sons, Victor Garza, Adan Garza III, and Vivian Garza; brothers, Rodolfo Salas and Porfirio Salas Jr.

Teresita is survived by her children, Beatrice Garza of Alice, Alex Garza (Zulema) of Ben Bolt, and Michael Garza (Melissa) of Alice; brother, Juan Salas of Alice; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Adan Garza IV, Alex Garza Jr., Michael Anthony Garza, Eduardo Garza, Juan Salas, and Jake Haney. Honorary pallbearer will be Marcos Diego Garza.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

