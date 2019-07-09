|
Thelmar Clarence Howard passed from this life at age 84 on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Alice, Texas.
He was born on July 20, 1934 at Agua Dulce, Texas to Etta Pearl and Fred Thelmar Howard.
Clarence has been a resident of Alice, Texas for the past 65 years. He was a member of Morningside Drive Church of Christ.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents Thel and Pearl Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Johnye Clemons Howard, and daughters, Mary Clare Howard and Lynn Howard Wilkins, and sons, John Alan Howard and wife Jutta, and Terry Howard, as well as by grandchildren, Marissa Johnson and husband Jason, Kelsey Martin and husband Connor, and Travis Wilkins, and great granddaughter, Journi Rose Johnson.
He is also survived by a brother, Wayland Howard and wife Brenda, nephew Dr. Jeffrey Howard, and niece Cheryl Goin and husband Jay, and great nieces, Natalie Goin and Kelsey Goin, and great nephew, Dr. Benjamin Howard.
Clarence was born on a farm near Agua Dulce, and the family moved into Agua Dulce when it was time for him to start school. He graduated from high school at Agua Dulce in 1952, and began working in the oil field, first as a roughneck on drilling rigs, then after a few years, for a well logging company. After he and Johnye were married, they made their home in Alice where they raised their family of two girls and two boys. It was during this time that he began working at the Celanese Chemical plant at Bishop, Texas. After a 21 year career with Celanese, Clarence retired in 1998.
In addition to watching Alice Coyote football and gardening, Clarence's other significant interests were hunting and fishing. His collection of deer antlers is testimony to his hunting prowess.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Holmgreen Mortuary in Alice, Texas.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Dale Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 9 to July 16, 2019