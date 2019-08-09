Home

Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Alice, TX
View Map
Thomas Maria "Tommy" Cadena Jr.


1969 - 2019
Thomas Maria "Tommy" Cadena Jr. Obituary
Thomas Maria Cadena Jr. "Tommy", age 49, passed away August 7, 2019 in Alice, Texas surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 6, 1969 in Alice, Texas to Thomas Maria Cadena Sr. and Yolanda Valdez Cadena. Tommy entered the military where he proudly served in the United States Army during the Desert Storm War. During his service in the Army, he worked as a truck driver which he later pursued as a career. Tommy enjoyed farming, listening to music, dancing and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered by his joking character and his devoted, unconditional love for his family. Tommy will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Maria Cadena Sr.; paternal grandmother, Julia Dekok Cadena and maternal grandparents Valentin Valdez and Elvira Molina Valdez.

Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Hortencia M. Cadena of Alice; three sons, Thomas Maria Cadena III (Hailey) of Houston, John Eric Cadena of Alice, and Adrian Alexis Cadena of San Antonio; one daughter, Victoria Cadena of Alice; his mother, Yolanda Cadena of Alice; one brother, Orlando Cadena (Belinda) of Alice; one sister, Ilsie Victoria (Gilbert) of Houston; two grandchildren, Jayde Lynn Cadena and Jaxx Eden Cadena; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Juan and Angelina Moscot of Alice; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Alice. Burial to follow at Las Almas Cemetery in Ben Bolt with military honors conducted by the Marine Corps League of Corpus Christi.

Pallbearers will be Thomas Maria Cadena III, John Eric Cadena, Adrian Alexis Cadena, Orlando Cadena, Danny Tobar, Juan Carlos Camarena, Jose Oscar Trevino, and Albert Salinas.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019
