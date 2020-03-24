|
On Monday, March 23, 2020, Tom Jim Johnston passed away at the age of 86 in New Braunfels, Texas where he has resided since 2011.
Tom was born on March 18, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas to William Carroll "Johnny" and Sybil (Farley) Johnston of San Diego, Texas. Tom was attending Texas College A&I in Kingsville, Texas when he joined the Air Force, (42nd Air Div, 808th Air Police Sq. in 1954 & 1955), earning the National Defense Service Medal, Bergstrom AF Base, Austin Texas.
Tom followed his passion for flying throughout his career as a private pilot for Coastal States Gas out of Corpus Christi and Houston, Texas until 1978. Tom later worked for Avjet out of Burbank, California where his flying took him all around the world, retiring in 2006. Tom also had a passion for flying gliders, photography, singing and dancing.
Tom was preceded in death by his brother, John Edward "Eddie" Johnston and former wife, Joyce (Creekmur) Johnston of California. He is survived by his wife, Ann Vieri and his children, Kathleen Burran, Philip Norton and Charlotte McDaniel.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Alice Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tom's childhood friend, Buddy Murphrey, Good Samaritan Rescue Mission 210 S. Alameda St., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.
Arrangements are entrusted to holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences may be offered at www.holgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020