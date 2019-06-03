Home

Mauro P Garcia Funeral Home
1106 E Gravis St
San Diego, TX 78384
(361) 279-3213
Valente V. Adams Jr.

Valente V. Adams Jr. Obituary
SAN DIEGO - Valente V. Adams Jr. 69 years of age passed away on May 31, 2019 at his residence in San Diego. Valente was an oilfield worker all his life and was loved by his family and friends and will be sadly missed. Preceded in death by his parents Valente A. Adams Sr. and Maria Vela Adams, two brothers Leonardo Adams and Joe Rodriguez, sister Lydia Valdez, the mother of his children Mary Perales Adams, and one stepdaughter Angelita Casso. Survivors include his wife Evangelina C. Adams, two sons Valente "Buddy" Adams III, of San Diego, Armando (Franchesca) Adams of Ben Bolt, and one step son Javier Gonzalez of San Diego, three daughters Stella Adams, Brandy Adams and Debra Adams- Elizondo all of San Diego, four step daughters Melody (Victor) Rios, Dorothy Rodriguez, Elma Casso all of San Diego, and Tefany Gonzalez of Washington, four brothers Larry (Diana) Adams, Leonel Adams, Leroy (Leticia) Adams all of San Diego and Leo (Francis) Adams of Alice, sister in law Dalia Adams of San Diego, five sisters Yolanda Ham of Alabama, Maria I. Trejo of San Antonio, Paulita (Juan) Chavarria Laura Rocha both of San Diego, and Darlene (Roy) Davila of Alice, 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 beginning at 4 p.m. at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego with a Prayer Service recited at 7 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mauro P. Garcia Funeral Home in San Diego and Burial will follow at the San Diego Cemetery. Mauro P. Garcia entrusted with the services with Pastor Valentine Sepulveda and Pastor Manuel Casso officiating the services. Condolences for the family can be left on our website: www.mauropgarcia.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 3 to June 10, 2019
