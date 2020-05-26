|
Vanessa Ann "Gata" Carabajal, age 40, passed away May 24, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born February 17, 1980 in Perryton, Texas to Daniel Zamarripa and Odilia Perez. Vanessa graduated from Alice High School – Class of 1998. She enjoyed shopping, different foods, music, and dancing. She will be remembered as the queen of tennis shoes, for her free spirit and her contagious smile. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Francisco Zamarripa Sr., maternal grandparents, Jose Alonzo Perez Sr. and Delia B. Perez.
She is survived by her loving husband of 9 years – soulmate of 23 years, Joe H. "Bear" Carabajal Jr. of Alice; one son, Joe H. Carabajal III of Alice; father, Daniel Zamaripa (Nilda Benavides) of Alice; mother, Odilia "Lilly" Licea (Richard) of Alice; two sisters, Danette Elizondo (Miguel) of Alice and Danyel Canales (Rene) of San Antonio; grandmother, Dominga Zamarripa of Alice; father in law, Joe Henry Sr. and Carmen Carabajal of Agua Dulce; brother in law, Michael Anthony Carabajal of Agua Dulce; sisters in law, Angela Carabajal of Agua Dulce and Marissa Carabajal of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends; and her pet companion, Brutus.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Carabajal, Jesse Carabajal, Miguel A. Elizondo, M.D., Rene Canales, Jose A. Perez III, and Leroy Garcia, Jr.
Due to the pandemic, we will be following the CDC guidelines. The funeral home and church are also requesting to please wear a mask upon entering the facilities.
Rosary and funeral mass will be live streamed via our facebook page at Rosas Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2020