Vanessa Yvette Garza-Lucio "Venn", age 45, passed away November 11, 2020 in Alice, Texas. She was born July 3, 1975 in Alice, Texas to Ramiro H. and Rosalinda Garza. Venn was a graduate of Alice High School Class of 1993 and worked in the medical field. She was a warrior in her fight against kidney failure. Venn enjoyed shopping, playing chalupa, getting her nails done, watching Lifetime movies, and spending time with her family. She had a presence that lit up the room and brought an instant smile to your face and laughs that echoed the entire time she was around you. Her personality was illuminating and drew everyone to her. She was a loving wife, stepmother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Though she is no longer on this earth, we know her amazing presence, love and warmth will continue to be in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. Memories of her will continue to make us all smile and laugh. She will continue, as she always did, to watch over us, but now from Heaven.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Genovevo Garza, and, maternal grandparents, Doniciano and Guadalupe Benavides.



She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Arnold Lucio of Alice; step-daughters, Gabrielle Lucio and Jasmine Lucio both of Alice; step-son, Arnold Lucio of Alice; grandson, Zachary Chapa of Alice; parents, Ramiro and Rosalinda Garza of Alice; grandmother, Maria Garza of San Diego; sisters, Veronica Boehm (Jonathon) of Alice and Vianca Garcia (Arnold) of Alice; brother, Andrew Garza of Houston; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Boehm (Kriselda), Brendin Boehm, Madyson Wright, Danielle Garcia, Aubrey Boehm; one great-niece, Adalynn Boehm; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



The family ask that you keep them in your prayers throughout the services and their time of grief. Family is reserving the attendance of services for immediate family members. They have kept everyone in mind and encourage everyone to view the services via live stream via Facebook on Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Like the page and a notification will alert you once services begin.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store