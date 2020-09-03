Velma S. Gonzalez, 58, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born February 24, 1962 in Sinton, Texas to Joe Sosa and Aurora Trevino. Velma was a 1980 graduate of Premont High School and a member of the "80's Ladies" group. She studied at the San Antonio College of Medical and Dental Assistance where she obtained her Certificate as a Dental Assistant. Velma was an avid book lover and looked forward to her Book Club gatherings. Velma was an office manager for South Texas Machine Shop for over 35 years. She was a devout Catholic and volunteered at St. Joseph's Catholic Church CCD High School Program. She enjoyed traveling and having fun with family and friends. Velma was a family person who enjoyed any family gathering. Velma was full of life. She had a warm and loving heart and was generous and giving always sharing with others. Velma inspired family gatherings with her bubbly infectious personality. She enjoyed planning family reunions and made sure everyone was having a good time. She was a "fashionista" and loved weekend trips to San Antonio for shopping with family and friends. She loved shopping for outfits and matching her shoes and jewelry. She loved trips to Kickapoo and Las Vegas to play the slot machines and share her winnings.



Velma married her loving husband Hector Gonzalez. She and Hector shared a love for each other and for their two sons Hecki and Alex. She loved being a mother and dedicated her life to her family. Her grandchildren were the "sunshine" of her life. She enjoyed picking them up after school and taking them for their favorite treats. "She was the wind beneath our wings."

Velma believed having faith isn't about everything always turning out Okay. It's being "okay "no matter how things turnout because you trust God's Plan.



Velma will forever be known for her generosity and her unconditional love for her husband, her sons, her grandchildren, and her numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.



Velma was preceded in death by her father in law, Rodrigo Gonzalez and mother in law, Baudelia Gonzalez.



Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Hector Gonzalez of Alice; sons, Hector (Alyssa) Gonzalez Jr. and Alejandro Andres Gonzalez both of Alice; parents, Joe Sosa of Alice and Aurora Trevino of Premont; brothers, Rolando Sosa of Harlingen and Omar Sosa of Premont; sisters, Mandy Johnson (the late Johnny Johnson) of Premont and Yolanda Moran (Dean) of Alice; brothers in law and sisters in law, Irma Gonzalez, Nelda (Mario) Serna, Roddy (Gracie) Gonzalez, Jose A. (Birdie) Gonzalez, Ida Gonzalez, Romeo (Mary) Gonzalez all of Alice, Texas and Imelda (Luis) Landin of Corpus Christi, Texas. Other survivors 3 grandchildren, Zaralina Gonzalez, Zayliana Gonzalez and Hector Zade Gonzalez; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visitation will begin Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Family will be receiving friends at 8:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am that morning. Burial will follow at Las Calaveras Cemetery.



Serving as pallbearers: Roque Johnson, Marcos Johnson, Joey Gonzalez, Marco Gonzalez, Romeo Gonzalez Jr. and Ricky Pena. Honorary pallbearers: Jose Rolando Gonzalez and Arturo Canales Jr.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that those who attend the services to please obey the rules and guidelines by the CDC and local elected officials. The family wishes everyone to stay safe and healthy, if not available to attend the services we have kept you in mind and accommodated to have the services livestreamed via Facebook, at Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME

