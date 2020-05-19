|
CONCEPCION - Vicente Saenz, 92, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, was called home on May 17, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1927 in Alice, Texas to the late Gabriel and Andrea Saenz.
Vicente leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 64 years, Olga Saenz, and their four children: Imelda Saenz of San Antonio, Gabriel (Cynthia) of San Antonio, Rosa Saenz of Cruz Calle, and Vicente Saenz, Jr. (Sonia) of Corpus Christi. He will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, T.M. Saenz, and sisters, Agapita Sauceda and Gloria Chapa.
Vicente was a hardworking and dedicated farmer and dairyman throughout most of his life, a tradition taught and handed down from his father, Gabriel Saenz. He lived all of his life in El Progreso Ranch, Cruz Calle, Texas where he and his wife raised their family.
Vicente never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who met and loved him.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020
at Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. Graveside Service and Interment will be follow at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Santa Cruz Cemetery in Rios, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Sianna Edleein Pena, Davina Mireya Pena, Vicente Saenz, III, Jonathan Andrew Pena, Matthew Diego Pena, Javier Ernesto Pena, John Adrian Saenz, and Esiquio Sauceda Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we fill be following all CDC and Government mandates and ask each guest to do so as well.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.garzafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020