Vilma D. Huerta
1940 - 2020
Vilma D. Huerta - 80 years of age passed away on Sept 6, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on April 8, 1940 in Alice, Texas to Jose and Beatrice Longoria Cardona. She was a Homemaker and worked as a Health care provider. She is preceded in death by a sister Nelda Trevino and two brothers Alfonso Cardona and Joe Cardona

Her survivors include two sons Romeo Davila of Austin, Texas, Fernando Davila of Beeville, Texas, her seven daughters, Esmeralda( Isnael) Rodriguez of Alice, Texas, Diamantina(Erasmo) Garcia of Victoria, Texas Rosalinda(Ruben) Medina of Alice, Texas, Carolina (Kerry) Raggio of Louisiana, Lucinda( Steve) Lindell of Geneva Illinois , Leticia( Ramon) Bueno of Alice, Texas and Rebecca(Jose) Cabello of New Braunfels, Texas, two brothers Samuel Cardona of Pecos, Texas and Ruben Cardona of Alice, Texas and two sisters Dolores Hinojosa of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Olga (Arturo) Bazan of Houston, Texas, Josefa Rodriguez of Orange Grove and 38 Grandchildren.

Honoring her wishes there were no services schedule until the family can travel and reunited to celebrate her life together. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

ROSAS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rosas Funeral Home Inc
1215 W Front St
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 664-7070
