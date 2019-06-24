|
On the morning of June 21, 2019, Violet Herrington Peterson peacefully joined our Lord surrounded by her family. She was 93 years old.
Violet was born March 28, 1926 to Lillian Willis Moseley and Joe Ira Moseley in Rusk, Texas. She loved to tell stories and reminisce about being raised in the small town of Sheridan, Texas, during the Great Depression. In the late 1940s, she battled polio and developed paralysis. Thanks to her strong spirit, the disability never slowed her down.
Violet moved to Alice, Texas in 1955, where she raised her family. She attended Morningside Church of Christ and later moved to Lake Corpus Christi and attended Lagarto Community Church. She enjoyed a good book, crossword puzzle, history, and genealogy. She also enjoyed her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Nannie". Later in life, she was an active member of the Ex-Prisoners of War Organization and traveled the U. S. documenting the experiences of WWII POWs.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents and eight brothers and sisters, Helen Ahrens, Lucille Manalo, Eldon Ray Moseley, Harmon Moseley, Thelston Moseley, Dorothy Selph, (Melvin Moseley, Roy Moseley, both stillborn); her husband, James W. Herrington and later, Walter Peterson; and her son, Robert King Wilkerson.
She is survived by her children, Eloise Vanderslice (Ronald) of Harlingen, Texas and James W. Herrington (Brenda) of Sublime, Texas; her sister, Eloise Creek of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Matt Wilkerson (Susan), Seth Wilkerson, Kathy Carter (Jason), Karen Rogerzinsky, Adam Fortune (Misti), and Kayle Herrington; her great-grandchildren, Daphne, Helen, Tucker, Ethan, Lane, Kadyn, Evelyn, and Ivy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Holmgreen Mortuary Chapel.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Interment will follow at Alice Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shridhar Kotta and his staff, as well as staff members at Veranda Healthcare Center in Harlingen, for their loving care of Violet over the past 6 years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 East Main Street, Alice, Texas.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from June 24 to July 1, 2019