Virginia Bauer of Comfort passed away on Thursday October 24th in the Trinity Mission Health and Rehab Century at the age of 87 years.
Virginia Laura Lucile Davis-Bauer Born January 20, 1932 in Waco Texas to Sherman Harry Davis and Gladys Virginia Davis. Her father worked for Sinclair Gas Co. leading the family to move from city to city.
Virginia graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. After graduation she decided to enroll in Lilly Jolley School of Nursing in Houston Texas. During nursing school Virginia met Leonard Robert Moore. Virginia and Leonard later married and had two children, Robert Sherman Moore, and Brenda Ann Moore. Virginia was very passionate about nursing and helping people. In 1972 her passion led her to further her education to enroll in C.R.N.A. training at St. Joseph School of Anesthesia in Ft. Worth Texas. Her career blossomed and took her to many other hospitals such as; Herman Hospital, Memorial Hospital in Palestine Texas, Taft Hospital, Riverside Hospital, and finishing her career at McAllen Memorial. In 1975 she met and married Malcorn Stewart Bauer, they were married for 30 years. Surviving her are her two children son Robert Sherman Moore his wife Marilyn and Daughter Brenda. Ann Day and her husband David. Grandchildren Heather DeFore, Matt Moore, CJ Moore, Katherine Day, and Daniel Day. Great grandchildren Kayla Moore, Kaycee Moore, Nicholas Moore, Kenley Moore, Myles Moore, Caysen Moore, Colman DeFore, and Hunter DeFore. Sister Annell Hargrove of Houston.
Memorial Gifts may be made to OAFA, Alzheimer's Foundations, Elks Lodge 2081, Kerrville, TX, or any Local Hospice of your choice.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
The Family politely requests privacy during this moment of mourning.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2019