William Fowler, Jr. was born July 30, 1930 in Alligator, MS to his parents, the late William Fowler, Sr. and Argurita Fowler and raised by the late Herbert Mazique Simpson. Affectionately known as "Pap," he accepted Christ at an early age and later moved from Greenville, MS to Gary, IN in 1965. After moving to Indiana, William started his own business, "Pap and Sons Construction Company" where he worked diligently until his retirement. He built the first Church's Chicken in Gary, IN and it is still operating as of today. William was a member of Great Band Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Trustee, Brother and member of the finance department. William "Pap" Fowler was a very generous man and he loved his family. He would always make sure everyone who came to visit always had something to eat. He helped many people in their time of need. William loved the outdoors, including gardening, hunting and fishing.



In the immortal words of Pap Fowler:



"Ain't nothing wrong with me."



William "Pap" Fowler, Jr. passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Methodist Hospital – Northlake Campus in Gary, IN. He was 90. William leaves to cherish his loving wife of over 60 years, Earline Lewis Fowler; daughter Linda (Eugene) Nash of Alice, TX; sons William (Patricia) Fowler III of Los Angeles, CA and Michael Fowler of Gary, IN; grandchildren Chris Fowler, Akia (Brian) Boone, William Nash, JuJuan Jenkins, Andrew Fowler, Michael Fowler, Jr. and Ahmad Fowler; six great grandchildren; three sisters Albertine Williams of Portland, OR, Erma Simpson and Rosie Simpson of Memphis, TN; five brothers Eddie (Stella) Simpson of Gary, IN, Joe Simpson of Memphis, TN, Roy Fowler and James Fowler of Kansas City and George Fowler; sister-in-law Magnolia Lewis; brothers-in-law Johnnie (Bettie) Harris and Ricky Harris; the daughters of the late Herdsine Wade, cousins Roxy, JoAnn and Doris and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.



Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11AM at Great Band Baptist Church 2649 Wabash Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Visitation two hours prior to service. Rev. Asher Harris, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.





