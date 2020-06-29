Ingleside on the Bay- William Ray "Billy" Slusher, Jr. passed away on June 24, 2020 at his home in Ingleside on the Bay, Texas. He was 76.
Billy was born on January 12, 1944 in Bay City, Texas to William Ray and Mildred (Tribe) Slusher. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant leading his platoon in The United States Army during the Vietnam era. Billy worked and later retired as a refinery worker. He was a Past Grand Mason with the Sunset Masonic Lodge in Calallen.
Billy grew up in Calallen, Texas and lived in Ingleside on the Bay, Texas for 15 years. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death is his wife of 25 years: Laree Slusher; and parents: William Ray and Mildred (Tribe) Slusher.
Billy is survived by his daughter: Stephanie Terilli (Anthony) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sons: Eric Slusher (Andrea) of Sandia, Texas; Justin Slusher (Desiree) of Round Rock, Texas; and Trey Slusher (Kelly) of Sugerland, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and brother: Gary Slusher of Ingleside on the Bay, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton. The Funeral Service will be held the same day beginning at 12:30 PM. A Graveside Service will follow, 2:00 PM at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements Entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton, Texas.
Billy was born on January 12, 1944 in Bay City, Texas to William Ray and Mildred (Tribe) Slusher. He proudly served his country as a Sergeant leading his platoon in The United States Army during the Vietnam era. Billy worked and later retired as a refinery worker. He was a Past Grand Mason with the Sunset Masonic Lodge in Calallen.
Billy grew up in Calallen, Texas and lived in Ingleside on the Bay, Texas for 15 years. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding in death is his wife of 25 years: Laree Slusher; and parents: William Ray and Mildred (Tribe) Slusher.
Billy is survived by his daughter: Stephanie Terilli (Anthony) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sons: Eric Slusher (Andrea) of Sandia, Texas; Justin Slusher (Desiree) of Round Rock, Texas; and Trey Slusher (Kelly) of Sugerland, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and brother: Gary Slusher of Ingleside on the Bay, Texas.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton. The Funeral Service will be held the same day beginning at 12:30 PM. A Graveside Service will follow, 2:00 PM at the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery, Corpus Christi, Texas.
Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com
Arrangements Entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton, Texas.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.