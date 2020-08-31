Woodrow Bill Hunter, age 77, formerly of Alice, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1942 in McAllen, Texas and was a graduate of William Adams High School in Alice, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wives Darylene and Rose, along with his parents Bill and Mary Lou. Bill is survived by his sister Joyce, his children Allen (Laura), Mistie (David), Justin (Kristy), Michael (Staci), and Steven, and nine grandchildren. Bill was a caring and giving person, raising his niece and nephews (Scotti, Marrianne, and Joseph). He worked primarily in the trucking industry and was the owner of Hunter Trucking for many years. Bill was passionate about cars, both racing and restoration, earning the nickname "Wild Bill" because of his drag racing roots. Bill was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple, Texas. Funeral services and visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Broecker Funeral Home, 949 West Village Road, Salado, Texas, (254)947-0066. Bill will be laid to rest at Salado Cemetery following the visitation and service. Please coordinate any flowers, gifts or donations through the funeral home. Local arrangements were conducted by Roberson Funeral Home Alice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store