SAN DIEGO - Wyatt Morgan Oaks, 26, was called home on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1994 to his parents, Bobby and Marisela Oaks. He was a graduated from Alice High School, Class of 2012. He has a strong passion for music and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Thomas R. Oaks Sr. and his maternal grandpa, Seledonio R. Zepeda Jr.
Wyatt is survived by his parents, Bobby and Marisela Oaks; his two brothers, Warren James and Waylon Rillas Oaks; paternal grandma, Tina Oaks; maternal grandma, Frances Zepeda; maternal great grandma, Dominga Zamarippa; two uncles, Tom Oaks Jr. and Seledonio Zepeda III.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Garza Funeral in San Diego, Texas with Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas. Interment will be at the San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020