Ydolina Arellano Guerrero


1947 - 2019
Ydolina Arellano Guerrero Obituary
Ydolina Arellano Guerrero, age 71, passed away June 26, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born September 17, 1947 in Alice, Texas to Herman Arellano and Claudia Castillo Arellano. She enjoyed music and dancing, but was known to many for her love of her Dallas Cowboys football team. She will forever be remembered for her love of her family, especially her grandchildren. She will dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Claudia Castillo; son, Carlos C. Guerrero; and brother, Pedro C. Arellano.

She is survived by her two daughters, Ynette (Juan) Gonzalez of Alice and Yetta Lee Guerrero of San Marcos; grandchildren, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, Jacob Ray Gonzalez, Kristian Alexis Sandoval, and Francesca Eliz Galindo; brother, Herman Arellano Jr. of Alice, sisters, Irene Arellano of Fort Worth, San Juanita "Janie" Arellano of Kingsville and Matilde Escochea of Corpus Christi; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be J.C. Gonzalez, Jacob Gonzalez, Joe Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez, Joe Rodriguez, and Christian Mumford.

Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from July 1 to July 8, 2019
