Yolanda Gonzalez Lopez, 82 years of age, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born July 30, 1937 in Alice, Tx. to Moises Gonzalez and Dominga Tovar. She is preceded in death by her parents, her only sister Maria Aurora Hernandez, and a daughter Maria Hermelinda Gonzalez. Yolanda was a hardworking woman. She worked as a certified nursing assistant and a collections agent for a financial company for many years. When not working she enjoyed serving the Lord as a Eucharistic minister for 14 years. She was also a homemaker and raised 5 children. Yolanda and her husband were avid dancers and enjoyed dancing everywhere they went. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Francisco Lopez "Pancho", 2 sons Francisco Lopez Jr. (Oralia) from Corpus Christi, Tx., Gilbert Lopez (Sandra) from Ojo Caliente, NM. 2 daughters Maria Aurora Lopez and Grace Yvonne Gonzales "Bonnie" (Frank Deleon) both from Alice, Tx. 11 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Abel Gonzalez Jr., Aaron Lopez, Albert Gonzalez, Justin Gonzalez, Moses Gonzalez, and Joseph Gonzalez. The family would like to thank Healthy Horizons Homecare and Hospice LLC and Betty Villareal RN for the amazing care they provided for their mother.



Visitation will be held Sunday July 12, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm in the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held Monday July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Saint Joseph Catholic church with a burial to follow in the Roberson-Collins Memorial Cemetery.



Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home Alice, Tx.

