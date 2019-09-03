|
Yolanda Rivera, born on June 2, 1953 in Alice, TX, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Yolanda was a kindhearted, loving, funny, woman who chose to see the best in everyone. She enjoyed her morning walks with her dog, Suellen, watching investigation/crime tv shows, taking her chances on the slot machines, collecting coins, cooking, and she loved the Redskins. Yolanda never forgot the value of taking time to stop and smell the flowers for she knew tomorrow was never promised so she lived for today. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Gregorio S. Perez and Maria De La Luz Lopez; and two sons, Robert Rivera and Daniel Rivera, Jr.
Among those left to cherish Yolanda's memory are her loving husband, Daniel Rivera, Sr.; daughters, Brenda Rivera and Jennifer Chavarria; two sons, Roel Rivera and Orlando Rivera; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
