Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
(361) 668-1116
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Trevino Funeral Home Alice - Alice
120 E. Front St.
Alice, TX 78332
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Rivera


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Rivera Obituary
Yolanda Rivera, born on June 2, 1953 in Alice, TX, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 66. Yolanda was a kindhearted, loving, funny, woman who chose to see the best in everyone. She enjoyed her morning walks with her dog, Suellen, watching investigation/crime tv shows, taking her chances on the slot machines, collecting coins, cooking, and she loved the Redskins. Yolanda never forgot the value of taking time to stop and smell the flowers for she knew tomorrow was never promised so she lived for today. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Gregorio S. Perez and Maria De La Luz Lopez; and two sons, Robert Rivera and Daniel Rivera, Jr.

Among those left to cherish Yolanda's memory are her loving husband, Daniel Rivera, Sr.; daughters, Brenda Rivera and Jennifer Chavarria; two sons, Roel Rivera and Orlando Rivera; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Treviño Funeral Home, 120 E. Front St. Alice, TX; with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A funeral cortege will depart the funeral home Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9:30 AM to St. Joseph Catholic Church for a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM. Rite of committal and interment will follow at New Collins Cemetery.

Written condolences for the family of Mrs. Yolanda Rivera may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now