|
|
SANDIA - Yolanda S. Baez, age 75, passed away August 21, 2019 in Sandia, Texas. She was born April 22, 1944 in Realitos, Texas to Juventino and Lilia R. Sanchez. Yolanda enjoyed crafting and family gathering. She will forever be remembered for her devotion and dedication to her family.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Baez Morin; parents, Lilia R. Sanchez and Juventino Sanchez.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years German Baez Jr. of Sandia; two sons, Jose David Baez of Beeville and Luis Baez of Mathis; one daughter, Nora E. Pena of Mathis; four brothers, Rene Sanchez of Realitos, Onofre Sanchez (Janie) of Robstown, Ruben Sanchez (Carol) of Corpus Christi, and Juventino Sanchez (Carol) of Pearland; two sisters, Belia Cavazos of Benavides and Diana Carrillo of Benavides; grandchildren, Megan Marie Pena (Daniel Leal), Bianca Alvarado (Gabriel Alvarado), John David Baez (Emily), Luis Baez Jr., Brenda Baez, Malana Ashley Morin, Saul Aaron Morin Arasyn Monique Morin, Elizabeth Grace Alvarado, and Emmasyn Danielle Leal.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. The family will be receiving friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Sandia prior to the funeral mass. A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Sandia. Burial to follow at Sandia Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019