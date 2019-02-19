|
Yolanda Salas, age 65, passed away February 18, 2019 in Alice, Texas. She was born July 12, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Antonio and Maria Alegria Perez. Yolanda enjoyed drawing and sewing. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Maria Perez; son, Baldemar Salas; and sister, Faustina Gonzalez.
She is survived by her husband, Juan Salas of Alice; sons, Juan Antonio Salas of Alice, Enrique Salas of Alice, and Jesus Salas of Corpus Christi; daughters, Maria Juanita Gomez (Jorge) of Corpus Christi and Angeline Crystal Garcia (David) of Kingsville; sister, Maria Juanita Ramirez of Robstown; 10 grandchildren, Yasmine Gomez, Araceli Marie Gomez, Juan Antonio Salas Jr., Joaquin Salas, Precious Hope Salas, Jesus Daniel Salas, Natalee Garcia, Ariel Garcia, Miranda Salas, and Marina Salas; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5 till 9 p.m. at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, February 22, 2019 at a10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Roberson Collins Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Alice Echo News-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2019