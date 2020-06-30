She was a force to be reckoned with, who loved just as hard. She left an impression and a mark that could not be denied nor forgotten by those who were blessed to meet her. Yolanda Virginia Torres Balboa, 63, was never afraid to say hi to a stranger or cheer at the top her lungs in support. She lived her life for God and was loyal to her family and friends to a fault. She gracefully fought her way through cancer, until God decided to end her suffering by carrying her home on June 28th, 2020 to be with her parents and grandparents.



Yolanda Virginia Torres Balboa was born to Maria Guadalupe Petra ""La Cuata"" Sendejo Torres (William Davidson) and Loretto Torres on January 26th, 1957 in San Diego, Texas. She grew up in Mendieta, Texas with her two brothers Hector Martin Torres (Elva) and Carlos Torres (Clorinda) whom she leaves behind. She then went on to marry Juan Lino Balboa and have two children Ismael Alvaro Balboa (Vanessa) and Audrey Ann Quiroz (Jose Leonel). During this time, she would get her degree as a teacher and continue to teach for 35+ years. She will always be remembered as an amazing educator and an ever-willing listening ear to her students. She then went on to know the love of her grandchildren: Alberto Andres, Marc Anthony, Armando Javier, Amara Danielle, Kira Lynn Quiroz, and Joaquin Liam who will deeply miss her.



We would like to thank her numerous friends and relatives for reaching out to her during her time of need. We would also like to offer special thanks to the Quiroz family, her brothers, and to her wonderful sister in laws and their families for the loving care and support they provided throughout her illness.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a rosary being recited at 2 pm. Funeral mass will follow at 3pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at San Diego Cemetery in San Diego, Texas.



A live streaming of the rosary services will be available for those who cannot attend on Audrey Ann Quiroz' Facebook page and Rosas Funeral Home Inc. Facebook Page.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME.

